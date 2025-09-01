Visitors flocked to an annual produce fair yesterday (Sunday, August 31), with the event raising funds to support restoration work.

Held at Grantham Canal Society’s depot next to The Duck pub, the fair offered an array of attractions under colourful gazebos and a large marquee.

The sunshine helped draw a strong turnout, with the scent of a busy barbecue stall guiding many through the gates.

Anne McMeekin, Mary Noble and Angela Fairbairn serving coffee and cakes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Boat trips from Lock 18 proved to be one of the biggest draws.

Seven half-hour sailings sold out quickly, with many planning to return for longer trips.

John Leighton, one of the organisers, said: “It was pleasing to hear how much people had enjoyed the trips and that they would be booking longer trips at a future date.”

Jane Greylls, Colin Bryan, Mary Noble, Mary Cherry, Rosemary Gibson, Louise Cooper and Pippa from the events team. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Towpath walkers and cyclists also called in, with home-baked cakes and fresh coffee waiting to tempt them.

Entertainment and education came in equal measure.

A photographic display showcased the society’s restoration efforts, while volunteer Rosemary Gibson, dressed in traditional canal clothing, explained the history of the waterways.

Nelson and Amber Porter with artwork from Grantham Art Club. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Fellow volunteer John Robinson gave demonstrations of blacksmithing skills once vital to canal life.

The Grantham Art Club added a splash of creativity with paintings inspired by the local area, while radio station 103 The Eye broadcast live from the event, giving visitors the chance to share their experiences on air.

Clouds arrived later, but the weather held until close.

Skipper John Trigs at the canal. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“The Grantham Canal Society would like to thank all those who visited, the stallholders for supporting the canal and GCS volunteers who helped on the day,” said John.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Grantham Canal Society’s continuing mission to restore the historic waterway and raise awareness of its heritage.

Volunteer John Robinson demonstrating traditional blacksmithing. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rod and Sheryl Smart with a traditional Buckby can. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Volunteer Rosemary Gibson welcoming visitors in traditional canal clothing. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The total from the event is still being tallied.