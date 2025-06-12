Police searching for a missing woman have found a body.

Officers had been searching for 42-year-old Tracey Harrison after she was reported missing from her home in Bingham on Saturday (June 7).

Sadly, a body was found in the River Trent at Gunthorpe shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, June 11.

A body has been found in a search for a missing woman.

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Tracey’s family has been informed of the development.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a very sad development and we are supporting Tracey’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“The circumstances are still being investigated but at this time we are not treating the death as suspicious.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals since Tracey was reported missing.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner as our investigations continue.”