A £2.8 million overspend is forecast for one district's council house repairs and maintenance budget following rising costs.

South Kesteven District Council said it is expecting to spend £2.781 million more than predicted on the upkeep of its housing stock this financial year following a number of financial pressures.

South Kesteven District Council. Photo LDRS

But it said it is forecast to have a net surplus of £4.921 million to its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) budget - the total ring-fenced pot for council housing - this financial year.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 4, councillors approved plans for the district council to use its HRA reserves and adjust its budget.

The district council said that £1 million from the 'reactive repairs reserve' and £1.781 million from its HRA Priorities Reserve will be used to cover the increased costs.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Ashley Baxter. Photo LDRS

Coun Ashley Baxter (Independent), leader of the district council, explained that the authority is facing financial pressures.

The councillor, who represents the Market Deeping and West Deeping ward, said: “The overspend is the result of a number of specific factors. Firstly, the clearance of a maintenance backlog that which we inherited from the administration previous to the 2023 elections.

“Secondly, bringing down what were very difficult void turn-around times. I’m now pleased to say that our performance has improved from 79 day turn-around in March 2025, and actually 54 days turnaround in August 2025, which is obviously much better than the mid hundreds that we had before.

“Thirdly, the poor condition properties are being left in, sadly by outgoing tenants, and increasing labour and material costs that most people who read the news are aware of.”

Void turn-around times refer to the period between one tenant leaving and another taking on the property.

Coun Baxter added that “emerging legislative responsibilities and new statutory obligations” had also created additional costs for the district council.

Coun Virginia Moran (Independent), the cabinet member for housing who also represents Market Deeping and West Deeping, said: “I suppose the biggest example is the introduction of Awaab's Law.

“That relates to damp and mould and the timelines for addressing urgent damp and mould as opposed to less urgent cases.

“We’ve done a great deal of work. We’ve set up an entire team. We’ve got additional staff who are dedicated just to dealing with damp and mould cases. All of that has a cost.”

Awaab's Law was introduced by the government last month and requires all social landlords to address dangerous hazards, particularly severe damp and mould, within strict, legally binding time frames.

Coun Moran went on to say that the Decent Homes Standards is also being reviewed by the government and is expected to require the district council to provide carpets in its social housing, alongside better quality facilities.

Coun Moran added: “The quality of everything is being upgraded so that’s on the costs. It’s probably more staff costs, additional contractors, that sort of thing.”

Councillors also voted to delegate the district council’s deputy chief executive and S151 officer to allocate up to £250,000 in additional funding from the HRA Priorities Reserve to meet any additional financial pressures that may arise during this financial year.