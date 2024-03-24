Council leaders have promised that the benefits of the Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal will be felt across the county despite concerns were raised by people in the south.

Lincolnshire County Council agreed to accept the devolution deal – which will introduce a mayor and £24million a year – following an eight-week consultation in which 4,000 responses were received.

The move has been slammed by LincsOnline readers who fear the south of the county will be further ‘repressed’ with money siphoned off to the north and are unhappy to have another layer of bureaucracy imposed.

Lincolnshire County Council approved the devolution deal

But corporate assistant director at the county council, Lee Sirdifield, has highlighted that business in the south are going to benefit from investment.

He said: “The combined county authority members will oversee the new funding to make sure the aims of devolution that have been set out are achieved. They will represent all areas fairly and appropriately, making sure benefits are felt across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire.

“An example is where businesses in South Lincolnshire can benefit from both direct investment in the Food Enterprise Zone and £2million for street works in Grantham, but also enhanced logistics facilities in port towns that many companies rely on to export goods.”

Greater Lincolnshire's devolution deal has got the thumbs up from Coun Martin Hill

The decision on devolution has not gone down well readers.

Bryan Peter posted: “So these Lincolnshire councillors haven’t took a bit of notice of the public concerns.”

South Kesteven district councillor Elvis Stooke, from Grantham, is one of those concerned that communities in the south will not have a say.

He said: “We will see most north of the county get everything whilst the south get the scraps. My personal opinion is that there should have been a referendum for the public. And what is more concerning for me is we do not get a seat at the table from SKDC. Viewed simply - we have no voice for our district.”

Website user ‘dramatic irony’ posted: “Expect the south of the county to become even more repressed. What's the betting the largest portion will be spent on vanity projects in Lincoln, and any shrapnel will then be spent in the north? The south will be knocking on the central palace door with a begging bowl. Expect to see more horse and traps being rode on dirt tracks from Boston southward.”

Another reader simply quipped: “Let's start a campaign to move the southern districts into Cambridgeshire.”

