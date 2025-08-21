Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School is celebrating another year of exceptional GCSE results, with pupils achieving impressive grades across a wide range of subjects.

The achievements reflect the determination, resilience, and hard work shown by pupils alongside the dedication of their teachers.

Headteacher James Fuller praised the efforts of the Year 11 cohort: "Our Year 11 students have performed exceptionally well and we are incredibly proud of their achievements.

“Both students and staff have worked tirelessly to reach these successes, and we are grateful to parents and carers for their invaluable support throughout the year. It is fantastic that so many of our students will continue their studies in our sixth form, and we wish every member of the year group the very best for the future."

This year’s results include 52% of grades being between grade 9 and 7 and 97% of grades between 9 and 4.

Top performing pupils included Elena Aldenhoff-Kelly, Megan Fowler, Tanvisri Karri and Lydia Sherwood who all received 11 grade 9s; Carise Khoo, Isla Kolbert and Ava Perrell who each received 10 grade 9s and one grade 8, Jemima Elliott with 10 grade 9s and one grade 7 and Grace Macdonald with 9 grade 9s and two grade 8s.