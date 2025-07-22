A bottled water hub has been set up as some Lincolnshire villages continue to face supply issues this morning.

Anglian Water said its engineers had “worked through the night” to tackle the problems, which yesterday affected much of Grantham and villages to its north.

The company said power had been successfully restored to the local treatment works, but it would take time to get water back through the pipes to those in the Normanton area.

Villages to the north of the town are still experiencing some disruption this morning. Image: Anglian Water

It is understood some Grantham properties were left without water until the early hours of Wednesday morning, and several businesses, including restaurants, were forced to close.

Anglian Water’s map shows there are potentially issues from Claypole to Ancaster and Foston to Fenton.

“We’re doing everything we can to clear air locks in the network and get your water flowing again,” said the water company.

The firm confirmed a hub had been set up for customers to collect free bottled water in the meantime. They did not disclose a location online.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we get everything ready,” it added.