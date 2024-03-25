A business has announced its plans to ditch its shop and is moving to an online-only model.

Winnie’s Boutique in Watergate, Grantham, announced the move on Facebook.

In a post, owner Kelly Toulson explained: “No, we are not closing Winnie’s Boutique but yes, we are closing the shop and moving online where most of my business comes from.”

Winnie's Boutique has announced they are moving online. | Image: Winnie's Boutique Facebook page

She said everything else would remain the same with regular posts on social media such as Facebook or Instagram, and that there would be options for collection and local deliveries.

The shop will officially close on Saturday (March 30), after which the staff will move to a currently undisclosed new location.

Winnie's Boutique on Watergate. | Image: Google Streetview

“I’d just like to thank you all over the last 4 years for supporting us helping us grow,” said Kelly.

“We can’t wait to see where this new venture takes us and please do join us on this exciting new journey.”