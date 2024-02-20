Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Boy, 14, released on bail after teenager attacked with ‘unknown substance’ in Asda car park in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:23, 20 February 2024

A 14-year-old boy has been released on bail after a substance attack.

A teenage boy was sprayed with an ‘unknown substance’ in the Asda car park in Union Road, Grantham, last Wednesday (February 14) just before 4pm.

Lincolnshire Police arrested a 14-year-old boy and have since released him on bail pending further inquiries.

The Asda car park in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps
The Asda car park in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

Crime Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE