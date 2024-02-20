A 14-year-old boy has been released on bail after a substance attack.

A teenage boy was sprayed with an ‘unknown substance’ in the Asda car park in Union Road, Grantham, last Wednesday (February 14) just before 4pm.

Lincolnshire Police arrested a 14-year-old boy and have since released him on bail pending further inquiries.

The Asda car park in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Officers continue to investigate the incident.