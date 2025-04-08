A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenage girl was attacked in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police officers are appealing for information after the incident on Harrowby Road in Grantham on Sunday (April 6).

The incident took place at about 10pm and officers believe two men on bikes were close to the scene when the attack happened and may have intervened.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

The 16-year-old boy has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police officers have urged people not to share videos of the attack on social media.

Investigating officer DC Kelley said the force is aware of videos being shared on social media and asked the public to consider the potential impact on the ongoing investigation.

“We appreciate there is a lot of concern around this,” said DC Kelley.

“We are working hard to ensure this is investigated thoroughly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Kelley by emailing clayton.kelley1@Lincs.police.uk, quoting incident number 468 of April 6.