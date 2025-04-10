A 16-year-old boy has been released on bail while investigations continue into an assault on a teenage girl at the weekend.

The boy was arrested following the incident on Harrowby Road, Grantham, on Sunday (April 6) at around 10pm.

Officers said they had no further information to share about the incident at this time as officers continued their enquiries.

Harrowby Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Earlier this week, police sought two potential witnesses to the incident who were reportedly on bikes and may have intervened in the attack. The appeal has now been taken down, and it is understood they have contacted police.

It is also understood that a video of the assault was circulated on social media, and police have urged people not to continue sharing the footage.

Investigating officer DC Kelley asked the public to consider the potential impact on the ongoing investigation.

“We appreciate there is a lot of concern around this,” said DC Kelley at the time of the appeal.

“We are working hard to ensure this is investigated thoroughly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Kelley by emailing clayton.kelley1@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident number 468 of April 6.