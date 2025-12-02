A 10-year-old who spent two years growing his hair to donate it and bring smiles to children in need has finally had it chopped off.

Bertie Robson has donated 16 inches of his hair to the Little Princess Trust, an organisation providing real-hair wigs to children who have lost their hair due to illness or cancer treatment.

He spent the past 24 months growing his hair with the goal of helping others.

Bertie pictured after losing the hair he had been growing for 24 months. Photo: Supplied

“I just wanted to help other children who aren't as lucky as me,” he said before his haircut at Blunt in Grantham, where hairstylist Nikki Beck assisted.

“It was hard sometimes when people thought I was a girl, but it was worth every minute knowing it will make someone smile.”

Alongside the hair donation, Bertie set up a fundraising page to cover the costs of creating wigs, raising £900 so far.

Bertie had grown out his hair specifically for donating. Photo: Supplied

To support Bertie’s cause, contributions can be made via his fundraising page: https://fundraise.littleprincesses.org.uk/fundraising/sarahs-fundraising-page697

His parents, Sarah and Simon Robson, said they were “incredibly proud of his kindness and dedication.”