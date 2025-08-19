A popular park is to be improved with the addition of a new £125,000 skate park.

Zak Hopkins, 12, used his initiative to get in touch with South Kesteven District Council.

Zak Hopkins with South Kesteven district councillor Tim Harrison. Photo: Supplied

He then met Coun Tim Harrison (Ind - Grantham St Wulfram’s) in person to discuss the idea for Wyndham Park, Grantham, before a bid was made to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Government money which is administered locally by SKDC.

The skate park project will bring a galvanised steel structure to the area currently used as a concrete basketball court in the park's upper field.

Zak said: "A skate park would be perfect as there's nothing really to do around town. I messaged Coun Harrison on Facebook and when we met up he said he was able to help. He went to the deputy chiefeExecutive and got his support to bid for the money, which was great news."

Coun Harrison added: "It was a specific process as any money awarded from the UKSPF fund has to be accounted for and shown to benefit a wide section of the community. There are several grant conditions, , project timelines and other aspects so it's a big relief to have the award supported by councillors.

"Zak did well to take this on. He provided the idea, gave a presentation at school, helped with a survey on Facebook, all of which was helpful for the funding bid.

"It goes to show that if you have a good idea, one of the best things you can do is contact your ward member on the district council or the town council to see what your options are."

While a supplier has yet to be chosen through a tendering process, it is expected that up to 10 pieces of skate apparatus will be installed, which will be suitable for skateboarding, roller skating, and BMX biking and scooting, for all ages and abilities. It is anticipated the skatepark could be installed by the end of January.