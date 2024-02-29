Quiz whizzes and charity champions are invited to a night of big-hearted giveaways to raise funds for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance tomorrow (Friday, March 1).

Oil company WCF Chandlers will be holding a quiz night, at Belton Park Golf Club, from 7pm to 11pm.

Every £10 ticket bought goes directly towards the air ambulance, helping them continue their life-saving missions across the region.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Teams of up to eight can battle it out for some of the fantastic prizes on offer donated by local businesses, from cinema tickets and spa vouchers to delicious treats and adrenaline-pumping VR experiences.

“This event promises an evening filled with fun, camaraderie, and the chance to win fantastic prizes donated by some of the best businesses in Lincs & Notts,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“The quiz will be a blast, and our raffle boasts generous contributions from local businesses.”

Bosses extended their “heartfelt thanks” to those who had supported the event.

“Your support is invaluable in helping us host this evening in support of such a vital cause.”

WCF Chandlers has organised the quiz night.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance attends an average of four missions per day, delivering critical care directly to the scene of emergencies.

Each mission costs around £3,500, and they rely solely on public donations to keep flying.

So gather your quiz team, dust off your brain cells, and get ready for a night of good times and good deeds.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite