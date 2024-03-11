A veteran has completed four nights of sleeping out in a mannequin graveyard for charity.

Jason Roffey, from Sleaford, slept outside Mannakin Hall, in Fulbeck, last week to raise money for The Great Tommy Sleep Out.

The fundraising campaign - run by the Royal British Legion - raises funds and awareness for over 6,000 veterans experiencing homelessness across the UK.

Jason with one of the mannequins. | Image: Supplied

“It was a brilliant achievement,” said Jason, a Royal Navy veteran.

He added: “On the first night it was a bit spooky, but the scariest part was seeing shadows appear.

“You just have to make sure you are warm and dry. Keeping dry is the biggest thing.”

Jason was also set some surprise challenges across the four days, including painting a mannequin with a blindfold on.

Jason added: “There was more paint on me compared to the mannequin!”

Jason-Roffey in his Royal Navy days.

He has beaten his target of £1,000 through his GoFundMe page, raising £1,161 as of today (Monday, March 11).

All of the money raised for the sleepout campaign goes towards the legion’s services, including providing homes, welfare, and employment support to military veterans.

“It was about getting the awareness out there and encouraging people if they want to have a go they can do it,” said Jason.

He added: “As I’ve said before, I’ve never been on the streets so I always had that comfort blanket of I knew I could go home.

“It helps a lot of people. It’s a brilliant achievement and thanks to everyone else that supported me.”

Jason plans to do another one night sleepout at the end of the month.