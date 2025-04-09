A brewing company is eyeing up a move to new premises.

Zest Brewery is seeking planning permission to set up in a disused industrial unit at Gonerby Moor near Grantham.

The building was previously home to Martello Piling Ltd.

A brewery could relocate to new premises. Photo: istock

Zest Brewery’s director Kathy Britton has applied for planning permission to set up a brewery, sales cabin and shelter for washing out casks (reference S25/0436) within the unit. Her business is currently based at Barkston Heath.

South Kesteven District Council will decide whether to approve the plans.