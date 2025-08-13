You’ve heard of a pub crawl, but what about a brewery hop?

Zest Brewery - which produces popular ales including Heavenly Blonde and Time Lord - has announced it is relocating to Great Gonerby, and extending its shop opening hours to keep up with demand.

Kathy Britton

The shop will open up at Old Great North Road, just off the A1 next to the Downtown Superstore roundabout, today (Wednesday, August 13).

“For us, being closer to the A1 will make it easier to get out on our deliveries,” owner Kathy Britton said.

It’s a better space as well, more compact. Where we have been is very spread out and we end up doing an awful lot of steps every day just to achieve not as much as we want to.

Zest Brewery is on the move

Hopefully, it will be easier for people to get to the shop as well, that would be amazing.

The brewery will follow over from its Barkston Heath base, where it has been for the past 12 years, shortly after the shop opens.

“We got the keys three weeks ago so, it’s all been a little bit last minute,” Kathy added.

Zest produce a popular mixture of ales

“We’re currently working on the infrastructure; power, water, trenches for cables, building the cold store.

“When we’ve done all that it will be quite quick to move over.”

A Zest statement added: “We’re excited to share that Zest Brewery is moving to a brand new more accessible location that will enable our continued growth and commitment to improving service for our customers.

Zest Brewery is moving to Gonerby Moor

“We’re continuing to brew our own delicious real ales such as our best-selling Heavenly Blonde packed with the citra hop, Newton’s Drop best bitter, Time Lord American Pale ale and our brand new amber ale Quench and Tempest a 4.5% all English bronze ale.

“(Our) 500ml bottles are available for most beers and 10 and 20 litre bag in boxes or 36 or 72 pint barrels are available for all beers, filled to order.”

Zest - formerly known as Oldershaw’s prior to its rebrand five years ago - also produce a range of ciders, including Newton’s Gold apple cider plus fruity flavours such as raspberry, strawberry and lime, mango, cherries and berries.

Some of the Zest cider selection

“Why not pop in to our shop and check out our range? There’s plenty of free car parking,” the Zest statement continued.

The new shop opening hours will be 10.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 11am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The brewery’s free local delivery to the Grantham area will continue.