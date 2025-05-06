A make-up artist who helps people to feel their best on their wedding day is a finalist for a top award.

Grantham-based make-up artist Holly Ellis has been announced as a finalist in the Hair and Beauty Awards 2025, competing in the category of Best Bridal Make-up, on August 30.

Holly Ellis from Grantham

This achievement comes during a landmark year for Holly, who recently celebrated the opening of her own home-based make-up studio in Grantham.

Holly said: “I’m so proud and grateful to be named a finalist.

“Being part of someone’s wedding day is such a privilege - it’s about helping them feel their absolute best.

“Opening my own studio and rebranding since January has been a huge step for me, and this nomination feels like the perfect reward for all the hard work and passion I’ve put in.”