Holly Ellis from Grantham shortlisted in Best Bridal Make-up category of Hair and Beauty Awards 2025

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 08:00, 06 May 2025

A make-up artist who helps people to feel their best on their wedding day is a finalist for a top award.

Grantham-based make-up artist Holly Ellis has been announced as a finalist in the Hair and Beauty Awards 2025, competing in the category of Best Bridal Make-up, on August 30.

Holly Ellis from Grantham
This achievement comes during a landmark year for Holly, who recently celebrated the opening of her own home-based make-up studio in Grantham.

Holly said: “I’m so proud and grateful to be named a finalist.

“Being part of someone’s wedding day is such a privilege - it’s about helping them feel their absolute best.

“Opening my own studio and rebranding since January has been a huge step for me, and this nomination feels like the perfect reward for all the hard work and passion I’ve put in.”

