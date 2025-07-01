A bright blue bench now stands in a village in memory of a young man who brought colour and joy to the community.

Dozens gathered in Woolsthorpe Road in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth on Saturday (June 28) to unveil a bench honouring Bradley Dexter, who died aged 28 earlier this year.

The bench was donated by Roll and Scroll, whose co-owner Chris Kennedy presented the gift to Bradley’s mother, Debbie Dexter.

The bright blue memorial bench in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth honours the life and spirit of Bradley Dexter. Photo: RSM Photography

“It was amazing,” Debbie said. “We were shocked and amazed when Chris said he wanted to do this, not just for me but for the community.

“Brad used to sit on the old bench in that same spot, rain or shine, waiting for the postman or binmen.

“Everyone knew him from there. It means so much to have it.”

Bradley Dexter had a special place in the village.

Painted Chelsea blue – a nod to Bradley’s beloved football team – the bench honours a young man remembered for warmth, generosity and humour.

The bench features an awareness ribbon for Prader-Willi syndrome - a rare genetic condition that causes a wide range of symptoms, and which Bradley was diagnosed with at a young age.

It also includes musical notes and football touches that reflect Bradley’s passions.

Debbie Dexter with her father, Ron Crabtree, at the bench unveiling event. Photo: RSM Photography

Written into the bench are the words: “In loving memory of Bradley Dexter. Never forgotten.

“Leave a little happiness wherever you go.”

Bradley, who grew up in the village, was well known for his love of music and his cheerful nature.

Family at the unveiling: Ron Crabtree (grandfather), Dion Dexter (brother), Ava Dexter (niece), Debbie Dexter (mother) and Graham Dexter (father). Photo: RSM Photography

“If you didn’t see Brad, you heard him,” Debbie said.

“He’d always shout hello, wave to drivers, and had a smile for everyone.”

He attended Willoughby School and recently lived in Holdingham.

The community gathered to unveil the memorial bench in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth honouring Bradley Dexter. Photo: RSM Photography

Although he moved away at 18, Debbie said the turnout at the bench unveiling proved how deeply the community still cared for him.

“We always knew how much we loved him,” she said. “But the number of people who came showed how much everyone else did too.

“We feel lucky to live in such a wonderful place.”

Debbie Dexter presents gifts to Michelle and Chris Kennedy of Roll and Scroll, who donated the bench. Photo: RSM Photography

Chris, of Roll and Scroll, lives nearby and donated the bench to honour Bradley’s helpful nature and impact.

Despite limited time and resources, Chris sees donating benches as his way to give back and remember those facing challenges.

Chris described the bench donation as a “labour of love” that brings him satisfaction, especially seeing the community’s positive response at the unveiling.

Michelle and Chris Kennedy of Roll and Scroll receive gifts from Debbie Dexter in appreciation of their support. Photo: RSM Photography

“It was only fair—he lived with Prader-Willi syndrome but always tried to help others,” he said.

He added: “This is what I do, and I love my job. The faces on Saturday, when the bench was unveiled, were ecstatic. That’s what I get out of it — the satisfaction that we care.”