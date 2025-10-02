A church is inviting the community to celebrate the companionship and love pets bring to our lives.

St John the Baptist’s Church in Londonthorpe, near Grantham, will hold a Pet Blessing Service on Sunday, October 5, at 3pm.

All well-behaved pets are welcome, whether they bark, meow, hop, slither, or chirp. For those unable to attend with their pets, photos can be brought instead.

Service at St John the Baptist’s Church starts at 3pm on Sunday. Image: Supplied

The Rev Samantha Parsons, vicar of Londonthorpe, said: “We’re excited to be holding this special service for the first time.

“Our pets are precious, and it’s a wonderful way to celebrate them.

“This gentle, family-friendly service offers the chance to give thanks for our animals and to ask God’s blessing on them and on all creatures great and small.”

The service will be followed by refreshments for people, and treats for their four-legged or feathered companions.

Everyone is encouraged to join with their pets, photos, and love for animals.