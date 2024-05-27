A popular dog act will feature on national TV tonight.

The Trickstars, featuring Lucy Heath from Grantham, alongside her dogs Strike, Trip Hazard, Tempo and Peach, are due to perform tonight (Monday, May 27) on the first semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent.

If she is voted through, it means Lucy and her four-legged friends will be heading to BGT’s final on Sunday (June 2).

The news of tonight’s line-up was announced on BGT’s official Instagram page.

Lucy Heath performs with The Trickstars on ITV's Britain's Got Talent on Saturday, April 20. Photo: ITV

Lucy will perform against other BGT acts including guitarist Sven Smith, dancer Trey Braine, Sslaubi Performance Troupe, cruise ship singer Taryn Charles, librarian turned rapper Bikoon, Ukrainian roller skaters Stardust, and opera singer Innocent Massuku.

The Trickstars were considered the “best dog act of all time” by judges Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon when their audition aired last month.

Left to right: Tempo, Trip, Peach and Strike before they headed to the BGT stage for their audition.

BGT will air every night this week, except Saturday, where two acts will be voted through to Sunday’s final, giving them a chance to win £250,000 and perform at the Royal Variety Show.

Lincolnshire band The Houndogs are unfortunately not through to the semi-finals.

Are you excited for The Trickstars to perform? Let us know in the comments.