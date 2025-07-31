A National Trust estate has secured the support of Hull Trains for a fundraising campaign to raise funds for a new miniature railway.

The popular children’s ride at Belton Estate, near Grantham, which visitors have flocked to for more than 20 years, needs a significant upgrade to make it bigger, more accessible and to power it by electricity for the first time instead of diesel.

Now Hull Trains, which serves the nearby Grantham Railway Station, has secured the services of Yorkshire broadcaster Jon Mitchell to create a fundraising awareness video. During the video, he explores the estate, which has a 1,300 acre deer park, the historic house, a cafe and the National Trust’s largest outdoor playground.

The miniature train is also extremely popular, giving visitors an exciting way to explore the estate. However, the two trains currently in operation are prone to breakdowns, with a new electric model vital to ensure that future generations can enjoy the attraction.

The two trains currently in operation (pictured) are prone to breakdowns, with a new electric model vital to ensure that future generations can enjoy the attraction. Photo: Supplied

Jon said: “It’s a real joy to be able to spread the word about an important project like this one. The beautiful Belton Estate is a guaranteed great day out for families across the country and the miniature train is an important part of that.

“Thank you to Hull Trains for asking me to help them to shine a spotlight on this fundraising drive. I’d urge people to donate what they can or simply share the video we’ve made to spread the word!”

Paul Jackson, head of customer and stakeholder engagement at Hull Trains, said: “We’re really proud to support the communities that we serve on a daily basis. When we heard that Belton Estate were in need of support with their new miniature railway, we were keen to do something a little different to help them, as well as making a donation.

Hull Trains has secured the services of Yorkshire broadcaster and meteorologist Jon Mitchell to create a video to raise awareness of the fundraising drive. Photo: Supplied

“Sustainability and accessibility are two things that we’re very passionate about at Hull Trains. This all-new electric train that the team at Belton Estate are fundraising for will ensure that more people can experience the fun attraction, whilst looking after the environment.”

Charlotte Beaver, visitor operations and experience manager at Belton Estate, said: “This support from Hull Trains is vital in helping us to kickstart our fundraising for this innovative new electric miniature railway. For us, it’s more than just a train, it’s a place where children, parents, and grandparents create lasting memories together.

Charlotte Beaver, visitor operations and experience manager at Belton Estate, speaking to broadcaster Jon Mitchell. Photo: Supplied

“Hull Trains has not only made a kind donation towards us getting the train, they have also spent their time visiting us and creating a captivating video about what we’re doing. Thank you!”

Visitors can donate £5 towards the new engine by texting Belton to 70525, or contribute in person at the estate’s Info Hub or train shed.