Two young brothers are preparing to tackle a muddy obstacle course to raise funds for their rugby club.

Grantham’s Zachary Feast, 10, and his brother Freddy, eight, both pupils at St Anne’s School, will take part in the Mini Mudder at Belvoir Castle on Saturday, July 5, in support of Kesteven Rugby Club.

The challenge features a course packed with obstacles that children must run, climb, crawl and jump through—requiring teamwork, grit and a good sense of fun.

Zachary and Freddy Feast aim to raise £500 for club changing facilities. Photo: Supplied

The duo have recently been inspired by Ollie Chessum, who started out at Kesteven Rugby Club and is now set to play in the Gallagher Premiership final before joining the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

The boys, who have been part of the club for four years, decided to organise the fundraiser themselves.

Freddy began playing rugby aged four in the “Small Blacks” group.

The boys have been part of the club for four years. Photo: Supplied

They’ve already smashed their initial fundraising goal of £100, and hope to raise £500 towards upgrades to the club’s changing facilities.

Zachary said: “I spend too much time on my Switch I think, so this makes me run around outside more.”

Freddy added: “I just like getting dirty. And I am quite sporty as well. I met Ollie Chessum at the rugby club.”

Freddy met Ollie Chessum when he was at the club watching a game. Photo: Supplied

The pair have been training in their garden with runs, press-ups and healthy meals.

Zachary said the club is important to him because “it’s really fun and it’s part of the community,” while Freddy said: “I like that they do competitions and you get medals and stuff.

“I am excited to start tackling when we go back,” he added.

Their fundraising page, set up by their mum Nicola Feast, has so far raised £250.