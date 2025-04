An art exhibition will be held over a bank holiday weekend.

The Vale of Belvoir Art Society is holding an art exhibition on May 3, 4, and 5 at the Old School in Grantham Road, Bottesford from 10am until 4pm.

The society is encouraging people to attend and browse art made by local artists.

Refreshments will also be available at the exhibition.