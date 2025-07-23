A dazzling spectacle of soap, light and storytelling is set to enchant families this summer, with a dazzling mix of puppetry, music and bubbles.

Creation – The Bubble Show takes centre stage at the Guildhall Theatre in Grantham on Saturday, July 26.

Audiences will be whisked away to Bubbleland in a one-hour performance brimming with fire effects, poetic puppetry and a symphony of bubbles in all shapes and sizes.

Creation blends puppetry, bubbles and music into a visual feast for all ages.

The show promises to bring the origins of light, water, animals and even human nature to life—through nothing more than soap and imagination.

Described as a “feast for the senses,” Creation features brand-new bubble artistry, stunning light displays and engaging music, all curated by bubble maestro Mr Bubbles—also known as the Highland Joker.

The show, suitable for children aged four and up, runs for one hour.

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £8 for children, with lap tickets for babies available from the box office for £1.