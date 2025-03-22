A model boat club has announced a fun and educational event for local children this spring.

On Sunday, April 6, the Grantham Model Boat Club will host a "build a boat" competition at Wyndham Park’s boating lake, aiming to inspire creativity and encourage recycling.

The event, open to children aged between seven and 12, invites participants to construct boats using recycled materials such as popsicle sticks, rubber bands, and plastic bottles.

Toy ship made of a plastic bottle. Photo: iStock/Alexander Vorotyntsev

Boats must float and be able to sail across the lake, either through self-propulsion or air power.

Beth Tuckwood, secretary of the Grantham Model Boat Club, explained that the competition will align with Wyndham Park’s clean-up week and serve as a great opportunity to engage younger members of the community.

"We’ve lost some members due to covid, and now we’re focusing on attracting younger generations to join the club," she said.

A child makes their own boat. Photo: iStock/Daniel Balakov

"By encouraging kids to build their own boats, we also teach them about recycling and engineering."

In addition to the competition, club members will be on hand to showcase their own model boats, offering expertise and advice to budding young builders.

The best boat will receive a special prize, with all participants awarded recognition for their efforts.

The event will start at noon, and attendees can expect plenty of hands-on fun as they gather at Wyndham Park’s scenic boating lake.

Grantham Model Boat Club meets on Wednesdays and Sundays for anyone interested in popping down and having a go.

For more details or to get involved, contact Beth at 07590208128.