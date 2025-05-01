A town centre branch of a national builders’ merchant is to close tomorrow (Friday, May 2).

STARK Building Materials, which operates the Grantham branch of Jewson on Wharf Road, has confirmed the closure to LincsOnline.

An anonymous caller told LincsOnline the site was to be sold.

The Grantham site is to shut on Friday, but firm won’t confirm if it will be sold. Photo: Daniel Jaines

A spokesperson for STARK said both customers and employees had been told.

However, they declined to comment further on what the closure would mean or whether the site would be sold.

The Wharf Road site now occupied by Jewson has a rich history dating back to its original use as the showroom for Mr Boyall’s Brownlow Carriage Works.

Customers and staff have been informed of the closure, but no details have been given on the future of site. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Over the years, it served various purposes, including as an Orderly Room for the Lincolnshire Regiment, a skating rink and events hall known as King’s Hall, and later as the King’s Picture Palace cinema.

By 1918, it became Central Hall, housing the YMCA.

It was later owned by English Bros. before eventually being taken over by Jewson.