The site of a former builders’ merchant which closed last month has been listed for sale with an asking price of more than £950,000.

The former Jewson premises on Wharf Road, Grantham, spans 1.56 acres and contains more than 15,000 square feet of existing buildings.

Jewson ceased trading from the Wharf Road branch on May 2 after parent company STARK Building Materials confirmed its closure.

The Grantham site shut in May. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The freehold property is being marketed on Rightmove as a rare town centre opportunity with “significant development potential”, subject to planning permission, by agents Wood Moore & Co Ltd of Newark.

The site sits directly opposite Morrisons and next to Grantham railway station, with excellent transport links including access to the A1, A52 and A607.

A telecoms mast on the land reportedly brings in an annual income of £6,990.

The former Jewson site is up for sale. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Operations at the site have transferred to the firm’s Lincoln branch.

One source had suggested the site would go up for sale, but STARK declined to reveal what would happen to the property at the time.

The site’s history stretches back more than a century.

Once the Brownlow Carriage Works showroom, it later served as a military orderly room, skating rink, cinema and YMCA hall. In more recent decades, it housed English Bros before Jewson took over.