The director of a building firm has denied depositing 18,000 tons of waste without a permit.

Grantham resident Thomas Finney entered not guilty pleas on behalf of himself and his Newark-based business TGF Building Services when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 17).

Lincoln Crown Court. Photo: Iliffe Media

The 38-year-old and his company have both been charged with depositing construction and demolition waste at Railway Farm, Great Ponton, between January 22 and May 27, 2024, and handling/transferring waste without taking reasonable measures.

Finney, of Huntley Avenue, and his company have had their cases transferred to Lincoln Crown Court, where the next hearing will take place on December 15.

Farm owner David Walton has been accused of conducting permit activity in contravention of an environmental permit and handling controlled waste without taking reasonable measures.

He was unable to attend on Monday and had his case adjourned to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on December 1.