Building occupied by Children 1st Nursery in Grantham is on the market for £425,000
A building that is home to a town nursery is currently up for sale.
Eddisons is selling the property occupied by Children’s 1st Nursery, in Trent Road, Grantham, for £425,000.
The sales brochure states that the nursery signed a 99 year lease in 2003 and pays £23,000 rent per year. The sale of the building will not impact on the running of the nursery.
The site, which totals 7,764 sq ft, includes an outside secure space was used for a play area and also comes with 10 off-street parking spaces.
It is situated in south west Grantham and is close to the A1.