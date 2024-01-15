A building that is home to a town nursery is currently up for sale.

Eddisons is selling the property occupied by Children’s 1st Nursery, in Trent Road, Grantham, for £425,000.

The sales brochure states that the nursery signed a 99 year lease in 2003 and pays £23,000 rent per year. The sale of the building will not impact on the running of the nursery.

The Children 1st nursery, in Grantham. Photo courtesy of Right Move

The site, which totals 7,764 sq ft, includes an outside secure space was used for a play area and also comes with 10 off-street parking spaces.

Outside area of the Children 1st nursery, in Grantham. Photo courtesy of Right Move

Outside area of the Children 1st nursery, in Grantham. Photo courtesy of Right Move

Inside of the Children 1st nursery, in Grantham. Photo courtesy of Right Move

Inside of the former Children 1st nursery, in Grantham. Photo courtesy of Right Move

Inside of the Children 1st nursery, in Grantham. Photo courtesy of Right Move

The site includes 10 off-street car parking spaces. Photo courtesy of Right Move

It is situated in south west Grantham and is close to the A1.