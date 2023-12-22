A building society has donated over £300 to the Grantham Foodbank.

Melton Building Society has donated £1,700 to five foodbanks, which included £350 to Grantham Foodbank.

The other food banks that have received donations include Storehouse Melton, Rutland Foodbank, Stamford & Oundle Foodbank and Bourne Foodbank.

Dorothy Gaughan, of Grantham Foodbank and Paulina Gierlasinka, from Melton Building Society.

Dorothy Gaughan, of the Grantham Foodbank, said: “The donation is a blessing, especially now.

“It will help us stock up our essentials of tinned items like soup, ensuring we’re ready to support those in need during these colder months.”

Simon Taylor, chief executive of Melton Building Society, said: “Melton Building Society remains committed to making a positive impact in the community, especially in challenging times.

“All our local foodbanks do amazing work to ensure nobody has to go without the basics, we’re proud to support them.”