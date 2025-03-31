Burglars were disturbed after they forced entry into a home.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information after two people forced entry into a home on Brendon Close, Grantham, between 1.30am and 3.30am this morning (Monday, March 31).

Officers believe the intruders forced entry into the conservatory and tried to get through another set of doors in the house, before they were disturbed and made off.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information. Photo: iStock/Stephen Barnes

Investigations are ongoing and officers are asking for CCTV footage or dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 28 of March 31 in the subject line.