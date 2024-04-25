Residents may be left without water following a burst main pipe.

Around 90 households in Grantham, from Queen Eleanor Avenue up to North Street, may have no water or experience low water pressure.

Anglian Water says the problem may not be fixed until 6pm today (Thursday, April 25).

The affected area in Grantham. Photo: Anglian Water

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry that some residents in Grantham may be experiencing low pressure or no water at all this afternoon.

“Our teams are currently dealing with a burst main following third party damage to a pipe in the area.

“Our teams are currently carrying out pressure checks and will be repairing the pipe this afternoon.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst we get everything back to normal.”

