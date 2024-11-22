The winners of the 25th annual Grantham Journal Business Awards were crowned at a glittering ceremony tonight (Friday, November 22).

The awards ceremony took place at Arena UK Allington this evening (Friday, September 27) and was attended by the finalists, main partners, sponsors and judges - nearly 250 guests in total.

Eleven trophies were preseted during the event, which also featured a delicious three-course meal and the chance to party afterwards with The Mesh Band.

Celebrating success

The event, which was sponsored by Pentangle and Enva, celebrates business successes and recognise commitment to outstanding customer service.

The winners were:

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Mum Made Meals

Finalists: Bear and Bee Garage and the National Bereavement Advice Service.

Apprentice of the Year category (sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics) - Sam Letchworth of Iconic Engineering Solutions

Finalist - Ellie Clubb of Belvoir Group.

Businessperson of the Year - Sam Vidler of CrossFit Grantham

Finalists - Rachel Buckley of Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Limited, and Tony Ruby of Tony Ruby Exquisite Homes Limited.

Employee of the Year - Lee Carratt of Belton Park Golf Club

Finalist - Abi Wainwright of the National Bereavement Advice Service

Business Innovation (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Mark Bates Limited

Finalists - Farrow Friends and Harlaxton Engineering Services Limited

Environmental Champion category, (sponsored by Enva) - Vale Clearances

Finalists - Andy's Man and Van, Harlaxton Engineering Services Limited

Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown) - Mark Bates Limited

Finalist - Farrow Friends

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year category - MD Jewellers Limited

Finalists - Hatties Tearoom and J&J Filipino Foods.

Customer Care - MD Jewellers Limited

Finalists - Inara Systems and Prime Therapy Clinic

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by PVS Media) - Be The Silver Lining

Finalists - BEHIVE - South Lincolnshire Blind Society and Outwood C.I.C.

Judge’s Prestige Award - Inara Systems

Grantham Journal Business Awards sponsors

A drinks reception started the evening before guests heard a few words from Journal editor Kerry Coupe.

She told guests: “Hearing your success stories at this ceremony always makes me feel very proud about the area in which I live and work and I hope you feel the same sense of pride in the room tonight.”

The awards ceremony itself was hosted by former BBC radio presenter Melvyn Prior and supported by MC Keith Reading.

As well as celebrating business success, the generosity of guests in the room also led to hundreds of pounds being raised for Grantham ARK, a charity that helps provide temporary accommodation to homeless people in the area.

More details will be online over the weekend and a special supplement will be in next week’s Journal, out on Friday, October 4, and available by subscribing to our digital edition here. Use promo code HALFPRICE to get the annual digital subscription for less than half price.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle and Enva, category sponsors Enva, Downtown, PVS Media, South Kesteven District Council and Specialist Engineering Plastics, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Lister, entertainment sponsor Grantham College, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering and table sponsor Belvoir Grantham.