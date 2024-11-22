The wait is almost over because tonight the winners of the 25th annual Grantham Journal Business Awards will be revealed.

Over the past few months we have showcased all the incredible companies which are shortlisted for an award at the event.

Ten winners will be crowned in a ceremony at Arena UK Allington. Guests, sponsors and judges will arrive from 6.30pm to enjoy a drinks reception, a three-course meal before the glittering ceremony gets underway, hosted by former BBC radio presenter Melvyn Prior and supported by MC Keith Reading. Afterwards, there will be the chance to celebrate with The Mesh Band set to deliver a high-energy live show jam-packed with the biggest party tunes from every decade, guaranteed to keep guests partying all night long.

Celebrating success

The event, which is sponsored by Pentangle and Enva, will celebrate business successes and recognise commitment to outstanding customer service.

The finalists are:

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Bear and Bee Garage, Mum Made Meals and the National Bereavement Advice Service.

Apprentice of the Year category (sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics) - Ellie Clubb of Belvoir Group and Sam Letchworth of Iconic Engineering Solutions.

Businessperson of the Year - Rachel Buckley of Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Limited, Sam Vidler of CrossFit Grantham and Tony Ruby of Tony Ruby Exquisite Homes Limited.

Employee of the Year - Abi Wainwright of the National Bereavement Advice Service and Lee Carratt of Belton Park Golf Club.

Business Innovation (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Farrow Friends, Harlaxton Engineering Services Limited and Mark Bates Limited.

Environmental Champion category, (sponsored by Enva) - Andy's Man and Van, Harlaxton Engineering Services Limited and Vale Clearances.

Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown) - Farrow Friends and Mark Bates Limited.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year category - Hatties Tearoom, J&J Filipino Foods and MD Jewellers Limited.

Customer Care - Inara Systems, Prime Therapy Clinic and MD Jewellers Limited.

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by PVS Media) - Be The Silver Lining, BEHIVE - South Lincolnshire Blind Society and Outwood C.I.C.

An overall winner on the night will also be handed the Judge’s Prestige Award.

Grantham Journal Business Awards sponsors

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle and Enva, category sponsors Enva, Downtown, PVS Media, South Kesteven District Council and Specialist Engineering Plastics, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Lister, entertainment sponsor Grantham College, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering and table sponsor Belvoir Grantham.