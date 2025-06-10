More than 70 businesses and hundreds of guests gathered to celebrate enterprise and networking.

Hosted by Globella Events, the sixth Big Business Event at Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham, featured stands from tech, HR, hospitality and manufacturing, plus networking lounges and guest speakers at the manor.

Organiser Hannah Tomlinson said the event aimed to create an inclusive space for Lincolnshire businesses.

A showcase of local enterprise, innovation and collaboration. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

“The Big Business Event brings together our mission to unite Lincolnshire’s business community in a fun, relaxed space where everyone feels welcome,” she said.

“Judging by the incredible turnout at our sixth event, we hope we did just that.”

Sponsors included Wardour Fire and Security, Active Internet Marketing, Tick HR Solutions and Reflect Recruitment Group.

A busy networking lounge reflects the buzz of the Big Business Event 2025. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Simon Pell, of Grantham-based Wardour Fire and Security, said: “A great atmosphere led to a great day, with the sounds of networking and conversation throughout.

“We would highly recommend people join in the fun and showcase their businesses or just visit.”

Pupils from Walton Academy attended, with one who is in Year 10 securing a summer job.

From first-time exhibitors to returning faces — everyone had something to share. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Walton Academy teacher Elaine Exwood called the experience invaluable.

“The students were so impressed by how friendly and engaging all the exhibitors were,” she said.

The historic manor hosted hundreds of guests for a day of enterprise and ideas. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Smiles and success stories at one of the region’s biggest business events. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Industry professionals offered guidance on growth, marketing and leadership. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Guest speakers shared insights and inspiration with a packed audience. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Representatives from 72 businesses welcomed guests throughout the day. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Businesses from across Lincolnshire came together to showcase their work. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Exhibitors showcase services across tech, HR, hospitality and more. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Lively conversations as businesses connect and share opportunities. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Visitors explore exhibitor stands inside the grand setting of Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

To learn more or register for 2026, visit www.thebigbusinessevent.co.uk.