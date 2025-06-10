Grantham’s Harlaxton Manor hosts major business networking showcase
More than 70 businesses and hundreds of guests gathered to celebrate enterprise and networking.
Hosted by Globella Events, the sixth Big Business Event at Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham, featured stands from tech, HR, hospitality and manufacturing, plus networking lounges and guest speakers at the manor.
Organiser Hannah Tomlinson said the event aimed to create an inclusive space for Lincolnshire businesses.
“The Big Business Event brings together our mission to unite Lincolnshire’s business community in a fun, relaxed space where everyone feels welcome,” she said.
“Judging by the incredible turnout at our sixth event, we hope we did just that.”
Sponsors included Wardour Fire and Security, Active Internet Marketing, Tick HR Solutions and Reflect Recruitment Group.
Simon Pell, of Grantham-based Wardour Fire and Security, said: “A great atmosphere led to a great day, with the sounds of networking and conversation throughout.
“We would highly recommend people join in the fun and showcase their businesses or just visit.”
Pupils from Walton Academy attended, with one who is in Year 10 securing a summer job.
Walton Academy teacher Elaine Exwood called the experience invaluable.
“The students were so impressed by how friendly and engaging all the exhibitors were,” she said.
To learn more or register for 2026, visit www.thebigbusinessevent.co.uk.