A young company committed to raising its game - quite literally - took home the Best New Start Up prize.

The category, which was sponsored by Mark Bates Limited, rewards businesses in their infancy with judges looking for a company less than three-years-old but that can demonstrate its on the right track and has excellent prospects for the future.

Alex Wade, managing director of Mark Bates Limited, said the fact there were 24 entries in the category demonstrated the amount of “talent and entrepreneurial spirit we have in Grantham”.

Nxt Gen Coaching wins Best New Start-Up, sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd, at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

In naming Nxt Gen Coaching the winner, he said they showed a “clear vision of how they wanted to raise standards in their field, expand their own business proposition, and give back to the community”.

Matt Green runs Nxt Gen Coaching with Tom Ford and Jonathan Cheeseman, which offers sports training opportunities for children from as young as four. In a video played to business awards guests, the trio said it was their name to make Grantham a “hotspot for players” for neighbouring big-name clubs like Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

Alex Wade, managing director of Mark Bates Ltd, at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Our reward isn't just about the business, it's about the whole community. As we said on the video there, Nxt Gen is a family. It's all about making football for the community. It's not just about us, for everyone,” said Matt, on winning.

“To see so many talented people across Grantham, for a town to see so many businesses here that are up and coming - it’s amazing to see.

“The passion for us now is just to grow, go into schools and educate.

“Football is not just about the football, it’s about making them good young individuals. It’s about making them better human beings.”

The other finalists in the category were Gentleman Jim’s Retreat and Pawtector.