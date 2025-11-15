As the year draws to a close, our thoughts are turning to Christmas and inevitably, the year ahead and what 2026 holds for us, writes Michelle Wright, of Grantham Business Club. It’s the perfect time to reflect, reconnect, and re-energise, and a brilliant way to do this is through networking.

Whether you’re a business owner, a freelancer, or simply someone interested in meeting new people in the area, networking can open doors you didn’t even know existed. It’s a great opportunity to reintroduce yourself back into the business community if you’ve been out of the loop for a while.

Grantham Business Club's latest meeting. Photo: Nicola Auckland Brand Photography

Grantham Business Club shines a light on the importance of networking and why it matters, how it benefits individuals and businesses alike, and how everyone can take part. “Networking isn’t just about exchanging business cards,” says Andrew Martin, chair of Grantham Business Club, “It’s about building genuine relationships, sharing ideas, and finding opportunities to collaborate. The more connected our community is, the stronger it becomes.”

People often ask me why I network, and the answer is simple – it’s building relationships and connections because connections often lead to referrals, partnerships, or new projects and you can’t be recommended if no one knows who you are! Networking offers a host of personal and professional benefits such as building relationships – meeting people who understand your challenges and share your interests, the opportunity to share knowledge - learn from others’ experiences, gain insights, and discover new ways of thinking. And it boosts confidence - engaging with others helps develop communication and leadership skills.

Grantham Business Club's latest meeting. Photo: Nicola Auckland Brand Photography

Attendees to Grantham Business Club can always expect a welcoming environment, tea and coffee, the chance to learn something new and plenty of opportunities to connect with others in the area, and of course, there’s sausage and bacon from a well-known town butcher! Whether you’re new to networking or a seasoned pro, everyone is welcome.

The next Business Club Meeting will be held at the usual venue, The Jubilee Life Church in the heart of Grantham on Friday, November 21, doors open at 7am for a 7.30am start, and this month Steve Harwood Gray will be enlightening us on the world of Wealth Management. All the information and booking can be found on our website www.granthambusinessclub.com.

We are also once again at the stunning Harlaxton Manor for “An Evening at Harlaxton Manor” on Tuesday, December 16. This popular event is a collaborative venture between Newark and Grantham Business Clubs to celebrate closing out 2025, we are looking forward to hosting a delightful drinks reception and a two-course meal. The event, sponsored by one of Grantham Business Club’s patron sponsors – Inara Systems, is not a conventional networking event - although there will be plenty of opportunity to see old and new business friends and contacts – so you are welcome to bring along partners/guests. Tickets are available through the website.