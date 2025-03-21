A business owner aiming to grow ginger in the UK for the first time says there is a disconnect between the government and small businesses, especially those innovating.

Alastair Hawken, the owner of Grantham’s Hawkens Gingerbread, raised his concerns during the UKFPN’s recent event at the House of Lords, where a number of Lincolnshire representatives met to discuss the county’s strengths and weaknesses in international trade.

Alastair is on a quest to become the first commercial ginger grower in the UK.

Alastair Hawken, owner of Hawkens Gingerbread

Not only that, but he also revealed that he has recently signed a $500,000 export deal with an international company.

Despite his ambitious ginger-growing project, Alastair has received little government support.

“There feels like a disconnect between parliament and what is trying to be achieved here in rural Lincolnshire and, arguably, anywhere else in the country,” he said.

“What the country needs is businesses to be innovative, to step outside of the box, not just in agriculture, but in all sectors.”

He said Innovate UK, a government body designed to foster innovation, had initially shown enthusiasm for his project but eventually rejected his £50,000 funding application without providing feedback.

He explained: “Innovate UK was very encouraging; they were very excited, and the submission went in… and we were flatly refunded for any money whatsoever.

“We were told quite bluntly that there would be no feedback forthcoming. I just thought ‘what the hell was the point of that?’”

Hawken’s frustration is compounded by a major business opportunity that may require substantial funding.

His gingerbread company recently secured a potential $500,000 export deal with TJ Maxx, targeting markets in Australia, the USA, and Canada.

However, the Grantham-based business now faces questions over how it can scale up production to meet the demands of such an international contract.

“It’s a phenomenal opportunity,” said Alastair. “But the challenge is funding; we now have to work out how we can afford to scale.”

Despite these hurdles, Alastair remains optimistic, encouraged by his participation in the House of Lords event.

He praised the event for enabling him to speak with decision-makers about small businesses' needs, hoping his voice would lead to action.

He said Lord Waverly promised to explore available opportunities, with Lincolnshire representatives Eve Farley and Tammy Doughty working on solutions.

The ginger-growing project looks promising, with the first test crop set to be planted at a Grantham hydroponics facility this spring and cultivated by November or December.

This week, construction began on a new hydroponics system in Grantham, set to host the first test crop of ginger.

However, Alastair insists that more government support for innovative businesses is crucial for the UK’s agricultural future.