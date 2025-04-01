A major business park will be developed after developers completed the acquisition of a 39-acre site from The Crown Estate.

The site, off the B692 where it runs parallel with the A46 near Grantham, is a key employment allocation by Rushcliffe Borough Council.

Buyers Rula Developments will brand the scheme as Bingham 46, which is planned to accommodate a range of commercial uses, including trade counters, offices, manufacturing, and warehousing.

A 39-acre site in Bingham will be transformed into a business park. Image: Supplied

With outline planning consent already in place, the scheme will provide more than 500,000sqft of space.

Individual units will range from 10,000sqft to 350,000sqft, meeting modern institutional requirements with low site density.

The scheme will aim to exceed Biodiversity Net Gain requirements by 15% and include solar panels, heat pumps, and LED lighting.

Rula is finalising a masterplan and a reserved matters application for infrastructure, access, landscaping, and drainage.

Pedestrian and cycle linkages, as well as a retained bridleway, will connect the site to new housing and Bingham town centre, which has shops, cafés, and a new leisure facility.

The site’s location offers excellent transport links to Nottingham, Newark, Grantham, and Leicester.

Mark Hawthorne, Rula’s development director, emphasised the scheme’s business impact.

“Having grown up locally, my vision for the development is to provide a high-quality business environment in this attractive setting and deliver best-in-class accommodation to attract both local and regional businesses,” he said.

Victor Ktori, head of the commercial agency team at Savills Nottingham, said: “The scale and location of the site create an opportunity to deliver a high-quality mixed commercial development.”

He added that it would create “a compelling legacy for the area with sustainable, high-quality employment opportunities and associated job creation”.

Savills and M1 Agency will handle letting and sales for Rula Developments.