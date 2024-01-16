An aesthetics nurse practitioner is moving her business to a town centre premises after starting it in her home four years ago.

After working as a nurse, Katie Reeson, who has lived in Grantham for 13 years, left the NHS and established her own business, KLA Medical Aesthetics Clinic, from a bedroom in her home in Barrowby Lodge.

With her children then taking over the bedroom, her partner Wes Kinning built her a cabin to work from during lockdown in 2020.

Katie Reeson, owner of KLA Medical Aesthetics Clinics.

Due to the “right place coming up at the right time”, Katie is now moving her business to the former Fabric Warehouse shop in Westgate, Grantham.

Katie, originally from Stamford, said: “It was always my end goal to do that when I started this career.

“I know it’s cheesy, but I feel really proud to get this far on my own.

Katie Reeson at work.

“I think I have outgrown my space and my aim is to get it CQC rated by the end of the year as it will be better for my patients.”

Katie offers a range of skin treatments including dermal filler, wrinkle relaxing, skin boosters, microneedling, chemical peels and much more.

After suffering with acne when she was younger, she hopes to give a “confidence boost” to others by helping them with their skin.

She added: “My aim is to give women and men a confidence booster by helping them with their skin, even if it’s little tweaks.”

Moving to a bigger premises will come with another change for Katie as she will eventually look to employ other clinicians to work with her.

She said: “It’s going to be very difficult to let people into my ‘baby’, but it will be fun to work with other people.

“I do miss that about nursing as we were one big family.

“I’m going to play it by ear and I have had interest already, but I am going to find my feet a bit first.”

Looking to the future, Katie hopes to “build on this premises - and provide a safe service for my patients”, she added.

To find out more about KLA Medical Aesthetics Clinic, go to the website at https://www.kla-medical-clinic.com/.

Katie hopes to open in February and will be holding an exclusive launch party for her long-term clients, friends and family.