Staff from a town care product supplier paddled to success while raising over £2,000 for a London charity during a lively dragon boat race earlier this month.

Held on Friday, May 16, the annual event was organised by Learning Disability Network London (LDN), which supports children and adults with learning disabilities across the capital.

The race drew in 12 corporate teams, competitive spirit and sunny skies — and helped raise a total of £13,000 for the charity’s Family Services.

Prime Comfort helped raise £13,000 for families supported by Learning Disability Network London. Photo: supplied

The event took place by the water, with crowds of supporters turning out to cheer on the paddlers.

Grantham’s Prime Comfort, a care product supplier, was among the companies taking part, joining in the race, raffle, and rowing competition.

“It was lovely to see multiple businesses rally together to support LDN and their hard work,” said Caitlin Wing from Prime Comfort.

Twelve teams competed in the race, with events and food adding to the festival atmosphere. Photo: supplied

“Lots of money was raised for this amazing charity – Prime Comfort raised over £2,000!”

Land Before Tech (Searchland and Buildscout) won the final, narrowly beating Ctrl Alt Dragon (HSBC and Computacenter).

VolkerFitzpatrick’s team, The Victory Vessels, finished third.

The event raised funds for services supporting children with learning disabilities in London. Photo: supplied

Alongside the race, LDN showcased other initiatives, including graduates from their coffee training programme who served refreshments with Becauze cic, and meals provided by LDN Eats.

LDN has already opened registration for next year’s race.

“Thanks to everyone who helped make it such a fantastic day,” said the charity on Facebook.

“You helped us raise £13,000 – making a huge difference to children with special needs in London and their families.”