A town centre is blooming with colour ahead of this year’s In Bloom competition.

The half whisky barrel displays, supplied by South Kesteven District Council, line Grantham’s shopping streets and have drawn praise from businesses and visitors.

Funded by a £5,000 grant from the Future High Streets Fund, the scheme aims to boost civic pride and brighten up the town in the lead-up to judging for Grantham in Bloom, which begins the week of July 28.

Westgate Bakery barista Abbie Wardle enjoys a coffee with one of their planters in the background. Photo: SKDC

Several businesses are taking part, including One Cut Above in Guildhall Court.

Owner Becky Luttik said: “It’s all about making the town that little bit more inviting.

We have a vibrant little street here and take a lot of pride in our location.”

Robert Cameron, of Cameron’s Crafts in The George Centre. Photo: SKDC

Dan Powell, of Gambit 73, added: “The more people who do it the better Grantham looks.

“It’s brought added life.”

Helen Hoggan, from Glen-esk florist, has been pruning and dead-heading with care.

Becky Luttik, owner of One Cut Above in Guildhall Court, with her planter. Photo: SKDC

“They make the town look better,” she said.

“It’s nice to see so many businesses have made an effort.”

More than 15 other traders are also taking part.

Customer consultant James Goodliffe and branch manager Dawn Wright, of Melton Building Society, water one of their two planters. Photo: SKDC

Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) praised the community response.

“We’ve been delighted with the take-up and very impressed with how the planters brighten up Grantham town centre,” he said.

He said they complemented improvements to the market, Saturday events and Conduit Lane toilets.

“We thank everyone for their spectacular efforts towards Grantham in Bloom, which will be enjoyed and appreciated by the whole community,” he added.

The free competition aims to boost lasting engagement and pride among town centre businesses.