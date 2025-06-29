Increasing membership and a growing sense of positivity around Grantham’s business community are being driven by businesses coming together, writes Michelle Wright of Grantham Business Club.

Summer is well under way, and maybe it’s the sunshine, but I’ve noticed that social media activity in Grantham has picked up.

Instead of focusing solely on the negatives, there’s now a growing desire to highlight the positive steps forward the town is making, particularly with the many events happening in the town centre.

Businesspeople networking and building community at the Grantham Business Club event. Photo: supplied

One of the biggest positives the town has to offer is its thriving business community.

There are a large number of burgeoning and established businesses in and around Grantham that regularly attend the Grantham Business Club’s monthly meetings.

In fact, attendance at the Friday morning Grantham Business Club meetings has been steadily increasing.

A lively discussion takes place during a recent Grantham Business Club meeting. Photo: supplied

This can be partly attributed to the change of venue to the heart of the town last year, the popular breakfast rolls, and the strong sense of community being built through the friendly and informal atmosphere the club provides.

A lot of work also goes on behind the scenes to ensure each meeting runs smoothly, and that both new and regular visitors feel welcome and go home with new knowledge and useful contacts.

The engine that keeps things running is the committee – a dedicated group of local businesspeople from a wide range of sectors, including social media, retail, styling and finance.

Members of the Grantham Business Club gather to share ideas and make new connections. Photo: supplied

Each brings their own perspective on what makes a successful networking model, and all are committed to continuing the club’s forward momentum.

In the spirit of collaboration, Grantham, Newark and Lincoln Business Clubs are joining forces to host a summer social for businesses across the county.

It’s a chance to network county-wide, enjoy great conversations, and meet new – and catch up with old – friends.

This fantastic event takes place on the evening of Thursday, July 10, at 6.30pm, at Newark Showground.

Follow our socials for more details on how to get your ticket.

For more information about our morning meetings, and to book your ticket, visit www.granthambusinessclub.co.uk.

The next meeting is on Friday, July 18, at the Jubilee Life Centre. Doors open at 7am for a 7.30am start.