Local businesses have helped raise more than £3700 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance at a charity quiz night.

The event, organised by WCF Chandlers, at Belton Park Golf Club near Grantham on Friday, March 1, drew in quiz enthusiasts and charity supporters from the local area.

The fundraiser exceeded all expectations, raising an impressive £3700 through ticket sales and a raffle with every ticket sold.

The event saw numerous teams take part. | Image: WCF Chandlers

Teams vied for victory in the quiz and a chance to win prizes generously donated by various businesses in the community.

The winning team, the 'Magnificent Seven,' secured a tour of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Headquarters and a bottle of wine for each member, courtesy of The Oil Tank Company and North Shoes.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

Lynn Casson, the manager at WCF Chandlers, expressed immense pride in the team's efforts, highlighting the dedication to fundraising for a cause that has touched many lives in the community.

The quiz night was successful. | Image: WCF Chandlers

"I am incredibly proud of the team for hosting such a successful event. We have been working with Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance since 2021, and it is incredible to see how dedicated our team is to fundraising on their behalf," she said.

"What makes this truly special is that our team are driving fundraising within our community for a charity that many of our customers have benefited from."

The raffle included prizes donated by over 30 local businesses, such as AF Commercials, Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese, Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company, Garden Yard, Magpie Brewery, The Pudding Pantry, and many more.

The event saw numerous teams take part. | Image: WCF Chandlers

Money was raised for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. | Image: WCF Chandlers

The event saw numerous teams take part. | Image: WCF Chandlers

The event saw numerous teams take part. | Image: WCF Chandlers

The funds are crucial for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, which operates at the forefront of Helicopter Emergency Medical Services in the UK, undertaking an average of four life-saving missions every day.

With each mission costing approximately £3,500, the charity relies solely on public donations to sustain its vital operations.