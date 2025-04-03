An engineering firm is calling for clearer guidance on new rules requiring workplaces in England to separate waste.

Workplaces were told that from Monday (March 31), they must sort waste into residual, food, paper and card, and dry recyclables before collection.

The changes aim to improve recycling rates and reduce environmental impact, but businesses are raising concerns about how the rules are being implemented.

New government rules mean businesses must improve how they sort waste before collections to improve recycling rates. Photo: Stock

Alex Batty, quality, health, safety and environment manager at Grantham-based engineering firm BGB, supports the regulations but said that companies were struggling with unclear guidance.

“As a company focused on sustainability, we welcome the push for better waste separation as a necessary step towards a greener future,” Alex said.

“Not only is this important for our internal practices, but being environmentally conscious is also a crucial credential for many of our customers across the supply chain, making policies like this even more significant to the wider economy.”

However, she said unclear communication has left businesses with unanswered questions.

She said waste collectors and packaging partners are also unsure about collection changes, new processes, and costs.

“For organisations in the manufacturing and engineering sector, like us, this isn’t just about a few extra bins,” she added.

“This new legislation calls for rethinking layouts, retraining staff and absorbing costs—all while keeping operations running in the current challenging landscape.

“We’re committed to making this work, but we need clear direction and appropriate support to realistically bring this plan to life in a way that benefits all parties involved.”

The government insists it is committed to supporting businesses with the transition.

Circular Economy Minister Mary Creagh said the regulations will make recycling easier and boost sustainability.

“We are committed to ending the throwaway society, boosting recycling rates that have stalled for too long, and driving growth through the government’s Plan for Change,” she said.

“Simplifying the rules for workplaces will make recycling easier, maximise environmental benefits, deliver cost savings and stimulate growth.

“We’ll continue to work hand in hand with businesses to deliver our reforms, drive up recycling rates and ensure there’s more recycled content in the products we buy.”

Steve Molyneux, deputy director of waste and resources regulation at the Environment Agency, called the new rules a “pivotal moment” for the waste sector and a “huge step forward.”

“We will take a pragmatic approach to implementation and work with stakeholders to support them in overcoming any difficulties they might face in relation to compliance,” he said.

More details are on the government website.

What do you think of the new rules? Share your views in the comments below.