A man who donated stem cells that saved the life of a stranger on the other side of the world will meet him for the first time this month.

Grantham businessman Alastair Hawken, 51, will reunite with 31-year-old Luke Melling, from Melbourne, Australia, who received his stem cells in 2022 after battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma for more than a decade.

Their emotional meeting in Preston on Friday, May 23, will take place nearly three years to the day since Luke’s transplant — a moment both men describe as “life-changing”.

Luke receiving treatment in hospital. Photo: Supplied

Alastair, who runs Hawkens Gingerbread, joined the stem cell register through Anthony Nolan after beginning to donate blood in his 20s, following the death of his mum to ovarian cancer.

“When she was going through her chemotherapy treatment, she had nine blood transfusions,” he said.

“She always felt regretful that she'd never been an active donor, despite having a rare blood group. So I put myself forward, especially because I was so grateful to the system that had helped her through her illness.

Alastair and Luke will finally meet, nearly three years after Alastair’s stem cell donation saved Luke’s life. Photo: Supplied

“Years later, by chance, I was lying on a bed with a needle in my arm and the donation being given, and there was a leaflet on the table next to me about the Anthony Nolan Bone Marrow Trust.”

Alastair registered to take part and, in 2018, learned he was a match for a patient in Australia and agreed to donate his stem cells.

“I was told there was a man in Melbourne who needed a match,” said Alastair. “I never expected to hear anything more, but I was grateful to be part of a system that saves lives.”

Alastair Hawken’s selfless donation has given Luke Melling a second chance at life. Photo: Supplied

That man was Luke, who had exhausted all other treatment options by late 2021 after several relapses since first being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 16.

With no family match available, an international search led to Alastair’s donation. Within weeks, Luke received the transplant that ultimately saved his life.

“I was there for about five weeks. They just wipe your immune system and give you a second chance,” said Luke, who described himself as being “reborn a new healthy man”.

Luke in January 2023. Photo: Supplied

“It felt surreal knowing someone across the world had stepped up for me.”

Both were impressed by the speed at which the cells were transported from England to Australia, with Luke likening it to an Amazon same-day delivery.

The pair were unable to contact each other for two years due to anonymity rules that protect donors and recipients.

“All I knew was that a man of roughly 80 kilos in weight in Melbourne, Australia, had received them — nothing more than that,” said Alastair.

Eventually, Luke sent a letter, which reached Alastair at Christmas. From there, their bond grew quickly — and they have remained in close contact since.

Luke says the transplant helped him reclaim his life.

Luke Melling is living proof of the power of stem cell donations. Photo: Supplied

At the end of 2023, Luke completed the Melbourne Marathon with several friends. He finished in four hours and four minutes and beating some of his friends along the way — an emotional achievement after years of illness.

“I could barely walk at the start of the year,” he said.

“Crossing that finish line proved to me that I’d made it through.”

Luke’s triumphant finish at the Melbourne Marathon. Photo: Supplied

Luke’s mother, Sue, praised Alastair and the many professionals involved.

“Luke is 31, but he’ll always be my babe, and now he’s alive because of Alastair,” she said.

“I have watched Luke go to the depths of hell and back so many times, and for him to have this chance… it has such a huge effect on everybody — family and friends who have been beside him and watched him go through something that honestly is hard to imagine unless you’re part of it.

Luke Melling (left) is living proof of the power of stem cell donations. His marathon finish in Melbourne is a testament to his strength.

“Words can’t express the depth of our gratitude.”

The pair have found further connections since getting to know one another, with both having family ties to Preston.

Alastair praised the “pretty big jigsaw” of staff and processes that had helped link the two, adding: “It’s just a wonderful thing.”

Both men hope their story will inspire others to join the stem cell donor register — especially people from diverse backgrounds who are underrepresented in the system.

Luke Melling smiles with his mum, Sue. Photo: Supplied

“The biggest issue is trying to encourage people to become donors, because it really isn't that difficult,” said Alastair.

“When people say to me that they don't like needles, my quick comeback is always, ‘No, I don't like needles either — but if you needed one, you'd take it without any doubt whatsoever’.

“So, you can't be in that frame of mind and not be prepared to actually put yourself forward to donate while you're healthy. We need people to donate blood, platelets, organs, stem cells.”

Alastair Hawken, owner of Hawkens Gingerbread

“You save someone's life,” Luke added.

“It maybe doesn't have the same charm as when people have kidney or liver transplants, but it's the same deal — and pretty much without him, I'd be bloody dead.

“So it's just huge for people to put your name down and see what happens.

“You just never know when you might be someone’s only hope. You can save a life.”

For more information on donating stem cells, visit: www.anthonynolan.org