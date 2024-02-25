A businessman has sponsored a guide dog to raise awareness of the charity that supports them.

Sam Eveling, of Ovenu Grantham, is sponsoring Labrador Ralph.

Ralph is undergoing training to be a guide dog to support a blind person in the future.

Ralph the Labrador.

“Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity,” said Sam, who is sponsoring a dog for the second time.

He added: “I’m pleased to be able to give something back by supporting its life changing work.

“These dogs provide those with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction, as well as companionship.

Sam Eveling, of Ovenu Grantham. Photo: Stewart Turkington

“It’s also a way of saying a huge thank you to my clients who, without their continued support, I wouldn’t be in a position to sponsor this adorable pup!”

Now aged 10 months, Ralph is spending time with puppy raisers Toni and Adrian.

He will remain with them until he is between one year and 14 months old before being considered for full training.

He is described as “sweet and charming” and in his latest report card, he is said to be brilliant at boarding public transport and is confident in busy environments.

Guide Dogs’ CEO Andrew Lennox said: “It costs approximately £56,000 to support each guide dog through from birth to retirement, and without all the contributions of our donors and the efforts of our fundraisers we would not be able to do what we do.”

To find out more about The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, go to https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/.

