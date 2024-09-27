A woman’s design will be displayed on hundreds of thousands of limited edition coffee tins in stores across the UK.

Through her work with The Prince’s Trust, Lauren Mann, from Grantham, will have her winning design displayed on 540,000 Nescafé Azera tins in UK stores.

Her design is titled ‘the silver lining’, inspired by the idea of “connection, warmth, and bringing people together over coffee”, said Lauren, owner of Grantham-based befriending service Farrow Friends.

Lauren Mann with her winning design.

She added: “Every year, a few designs are selected and this year I have been lucky enough to be successful.

“The aim was that the tin was designed with the idea of ‘connection over coffee’, so I chose my work with Farrow Friends and the older generation to focus on alleviating loneliness because it is such a big problem.

“I hope my tin inspires people to reach out to an older friend, relative or neighbour, share a coffee with them and be the ‘silver lining’ to their day.”

Lauren's design titled 'the silver lining'.

Nescafé Azera and The Prince's Trust have been working together for four years by holding an annual competition which sees young peoples designs on shelves across the country.

Lauren is one of four lucky winners this year, alongside Lisa McQuarter, Lauren Peters and Bex Mitchell.

Lauren said it “feels amazing” to be involved in her first national project.

Lauren said it 'feels amazing' to see her design displayed in stores.

She added: “It felt very strange seeing my tin on the shelf for the first time, but I’m also proud that it’s available to anyone who might like one.”

Lauren first got involved with The Prince’s Trust Enterprise Programme in 2017, when she opened Farrow Friends.

She was inspired to open her own business that helped elderly people to live independently after looking after two elderly relatives with dementia.

The Princes Trust programme helped her to build up the business and eventually launch it. Since then, she has continued to work with the trust through various programmes.

Last year, she was also nominated for The Prince’s Trust Young Achiever award at the Pride of Britain awards for her work as an ambassador for the trust.

On the back of her design being chosen, Lauren has created ‘Be the Silver Lining’, a new not-for-profit organisation where volunteers will spend an hour a week or a fortnight sharing a coffee with a lonely elderly person.

Anyone who would like to volunteer for Be the Silver Lining can find out more at https://www.laurenmann.co.uk/be-the-silver-lining.

Send your news to: news@lincsonline.co.uk.