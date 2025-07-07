The popular Red Arrows flew over a busy three-day event that saw a young band steal the show.

Allington Big Weekend saw crowds of visitors enjoying live music from band Ashen fronted by George Elliot, a 2020 finalist on The Voice Kids UK who was mentored by McFly’s Danny Jones - plus vintage motors, stalls and food and drink from Friday to Sunday (July 4-6).

Although the Lancaster flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight had to be cancelled due to the weather, the Red Arrows flew past on their way back from another air show.

Lincs Model Engineers railway giving rides to the visitors. PHOTOS: David Lowndes

Organiser John Slater said: “It was very successful.

“The weather was brilliant on Friday and Saturday but it rained on Sunday.

“But it didn’t put people off and we had three busy days.”

Ashen, fronted by George Elliot, brought vibrant music to the Allington festival stage. Photo: Supplied

One of John’s personal highlights was Ashen who played live on Friday night.

He said: “For a very young band they were outstanding.

“I have been promoting events for a long time locally and professionally.

Some of the vehicles on show at the event

“I haven't seen talent like that, at that age, they were absolutely sensational.”

John added that feedback from the audience has been ‘absolutely brilliant’ and the band members - a couple of whom are from Grantham - brought pals along for support.

With all the positive comments John feels that the show will ‘no doubt’ be going ahead next year.

Entertainer Maggie Baker

He added: “We had all the usual things, kid games and the food is always good.

“It is organised to a very high standard.

“The marquee helped keep everyone dry.”

Jim Bailey, Alex Seal, Tony Cass and Roger Elliott running the model railway

Proceeds from the event will help fund upgrades to play equipment at Allington Playing Field.

For further details visit https://allington.uk/

Andy Lowes collecting funds for his Charity Pudsey Push

Renaud Mayers showing his Masda RX8 car

Robert Tylers with his 1919 Fowler Tiger tractor which originally came from Spicks Scrapyard at Grantham

Stuart Graham showing his 1936 Riley 156 Special

