Arthur Smith owned the Pork Butcher’s shop on the corner of London Road and Bridge End Road, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

Arthur had spent his childhood and early adult life living in the Horse and Jockey public house on the High Street, where his father Fred, was the publican. Arthur was originally one of 10 children, 4 of whom died in childhood, and his mother Elizabeth died in 1907 when most of the children were still quite young.

In 1903 Fred was brought before the local magistrate, along with some other publicans for refusing to billet some soldiers, contrary to the Army Act of 1881. Three soldiers had tried to get lodgings at the Horse & Jockey, but Smith apologised saying that he had a large family and did not have any room left, because he only had three bedrooms.

Smith's Butchers, Grantham.

The chief constable said that Smith’s case was peculiar as he did not refuse to take in soldiers, but merely expressed sorrow for not being able to. The magistrate imposed the minimum fine available which was £2.

Smith's butchers was located here in Grantham.

Arthur Smith trained as a Master Butcher and was also a keen supporter of the local football club. When he died in 1949 aged 58, his funeral was well attended by other butchers and tradesmen in the town, who held him in high regard.